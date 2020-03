Diesel price touch 13-month low, petrol at 9-month low.

Petrol-diesel prices lowered

Despite a massive slump of 25% in crude oil rates on Monday, petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged today after six days of successive rate cuts.

State-run fuel retailers are now selling petrol at a 9-month low rate while diesel has touched a 13-month low. Petrol and diesel prices were slashed by 30 paise a litre and 25 paise a litre, respectively, yesterday.

