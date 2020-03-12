Learn more about the coronavirus testing strategy used in India.

Coronavirus tests

India has employed a strategy for testing coronavirus wherein all individuals suspected need not be tested. The following points highlight whose tests will be carried out.

Those who come in “direct close physical contact” with coronavirus positive persons.

Those with a history of travel in the last 14 days to high-risk coronavirus-affected countries will be quarantined for 14 days.

If someone shows symptoms within the 14 days, a laboratory test will be conducted. The government said this is an “evolving strategy”.

