World Children Peace Prize Laureate Licypriya Kangujam upset over PM Modi’s Women’s Day tweet. Claims she would rather be heard than celebrated.

Licypriya Kangujam holding a placard addressed to PM Modi

Eight-year-old climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam is upset with the Narendra Modi government. The World Children Peace Prize Laureate expressed her concern over PM Modi’s Women’s Day tweet. She mentioned, that as a woman, she would rather be heard than celebrated.

Reacting to the #SheInspiresUs campaign started by PM Modi on the occasion of Women’s Day, Kangujam has replied with a strong sentiment. She preferred to turn down the honour since the government has not yet acknowledged her achievements.

“Dear Narendra Modi ji, Please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice,” Licypriya Kangujam’s posted on Twitter. She responded to MyGovIndia’s list of women ‘Inspire Us’.

Read her tweet here.

