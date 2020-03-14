7 in Ludhiana with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries go missing.

COVID suspects go missing in Ludhiana.

At a time when each state is announcing measures to contain the spread of coronavirus cases, at least seven COVID 19 suspects have gone missing in Punjab.

As per initial reports, all seven have gone missing in Ludhiana. On Friday, two more coronavirus cases — one from Noida and another in Manesar — surfaced in the country, taking the national toll to 76.

To read business news: https://www.vaartha.com/english-news/business-news/