A 76-year-old US tourist tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhutan, after travelling through Assam.

Coronavirus tests underway

At least 400 people have been quarantined in Assam. This mass quarantine was initiated after they came in contact with an American tourist who tested positive for coronavirus. The American, who tested positive in Bhutan, had travelled through Assam recently.

In a series of tweets, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said five people have been tested so far and the results have come negative. He further assured the health department has taken all possible measures to combat the virus.

