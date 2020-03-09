3 new Coronavirus cases reported in Delhi, UP and Jammu- total cases in India now up to 42.

Coronavirus in India.

Special Secretary (Health) of the Union Ministry said 42 coronavirus cases have been reported till now. Three new cases have been found in UP, Delhi and Jammu.

Taking further precautions, 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights have been screened at airports. Quatar has also put India on a no-travel list, following the increase in COVID numbers.

