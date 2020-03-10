2,666 people have come in contact with techie diagnosed with coronavirus.

Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar revealed information about a COVID case in Bengaluru. The techie, who tested positive for coronavirus, had contact with around 2,666 people. This followed his return from the US.

The techie has been isolated at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. The Karnataka health department has formed three teams for contact tracing.

