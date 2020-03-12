Here are the essential measures to be taken if you have been quarantined at home.

Coronavirus outbreak affects travellers.

A person under home quarantine must away from elderly people, pregnant women, and children within the household. Items like utensils, towels and bedding shouldn’t be shared.

An assigned family member should be tasked with taking care of the person. Frequently touched surfaces in the quarantined person’s room should be cleaned daily with 1% Sodium Hypochlorite Solution.

High risk patients as well as travellers from coronavirus-hit countries are being quarantined in the subcontinent.

