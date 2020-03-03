80 people who had come in contact with Telangana Coronavirus patient, are being closely monitored.

Coronavirus Watch: Telangana

In order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state, Telangana’s Health Minister Eatala Rajender has confirmed that all 80 people who came in contact with the patient are now being monitored. The person who has been detected positive for Coronavirus in Telangana, travelled to Bengaluru from Dubai & then came to Hyderabad. Authorities in Bengaluru have also been alerted, and are expected to be vigilant about the same.