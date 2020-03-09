Hand sanitisers sold 16 times costlier amidst coronavirus fears.

Hand sanitisers sold at high prices

Sanitiser prices have become 16-times costlier online amidst coronavirus fears across the country. Third party sellers are charging around 16 times the Maximum Retail Price (MRP). Due to the high demand, prices have sky-rocketted for 30 ml bottles of hand sanitiser.

Social media users from across the country complained about this situation across Twitter. The prices have gone upto as much as 900 Rupees.

