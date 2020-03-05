Scientists claim that coronavirus has the capacity to live on phone screes for upto a week. Advice usage of alcohol wipes to keep screens clean.

Scientists advise cleaning screens with alcohol wipes.

In a recent development made by scientists at the University of Southampton, scientists warn about the possibility of coronavirus to live and thrive on phone screens for about a week.

Professor Keevil from the University of Southampton commented, “You could be washing hands, but if you start touching your smartphone screen and then touch your face, that is a potential route of infection.”

In order to avoid the spread of the virus by means of your smartphone, it is advisable to use alcohol wipes to keep your mobile screens at all times.

