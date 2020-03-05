Here are the 8 basic precautions stated by the WHO to avoid contracting coronavirus.

WHO Guidelines for Coronavirus

Follow these 8 precautions stated by the WHO, in order to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

Wash your hands more frequently. Do so thoroughly, with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser or soap for 20 seconds or more.

Keep at least a 3-foot distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has contracted the disease.

Curb yourself from touching your nose and mouth with your hands. Since your hands touch many surfaces, they can contaminate your eye, nose or mouth.

Follow respiratory hygiene by covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or a tissue, whenever you cough or sneeze. Remember to get rid of the tissue immediately.

Wear a mask if you, or people around you are coughing or sneezing.

Avoid spitting in public, avoid close contact if you’re feeling unwell, and seek medical care immediately.

Cope with stress by talking to your friends and family. Maintain a healthy lifestyle- including proper diet, sleep and exercise. Refrain from using alcohol or other drugs to deal with your emotions

