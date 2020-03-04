In a span of just two days, number of existing and new cases of coronavirus have shot up to 28 pan-India, out of which 3 have been cured in Kerala.

People wearing protective masks in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak

With over 3,000 people losing their lives, the total number of confirmed cases in India have risen to 28. 90,000 people from across the globe have been affected by the Covid-19, which is said to have originated in a market based in Wuhan, China.

The Union Health Minister, in his statement, gave details about all 28 cases. 16 Italian tourists visiting Jaipur have been tested positive, along with one case each in Delhi and Hyderabad and 6 new cases in Agra.

“The government is taking all measures to spread awareness. There is no need to panic but people can avoid mass gatherings,” the minister said. He also added that universal screening will be put up across airports in the country.

To read International news: https://www.vaartha.com/english-news/global-news/