US-based cybersecurity startup Corellium has successfully managed to achieve the incredible feat of running the Android os on 3 apple products.

Project Sandcastle by Corellium.

A US-based cybersecurity startup going by the name ‘Corellium’, has successfully managed to run the Google Android software on rival Apple’s iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and the iPod touch.

Naming the operation ‘Project Sandcastle’, the hack uses Checkra1n jailbreak to launch the software, without supporting an audio output, Bluetooth, camera or cellular modem on devices. It also doesn’t allow licensed app downloading from Google Play.

To read Business news: https://www.vaartha.com/english-news/business-news/