The United States on Wednesday carried out its first air strike on Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. This incident occurred after the two sides signed a troop withdrawal agreement on Saturday.

A U.S. forces spokesman confirmed the incident in southern Helmand province, hours after President Donald Trump spoke by phone with chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund on Tuesday.

The Taliban fighters “were actively attacking an (Afghan National Security Forces) checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack,” said Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. Forces in Afghanistan in a tweet. He also mentioned the fact that Washington was committed to peace but would defend Afghan forces if needed.

The air strike was the first by the United States against the Taliban in 11 days.

