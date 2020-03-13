Chinese official tweeted that the US military might have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan.

China says US military may have brought coronavirus

A Chinese official alleged that the US army might have brought coronavirus to Wuhan. This tweet came amid war of words between the two countries over the rapid spread of the deadly virus.

“Even as the deadly virus continues to spread across the US, there are increasing signs of flaws and loopholes in the US government’s response, including efforts to conceal information about the epidemic, possible failure to differentiate the coronavirus from the common flu, and attempts to shift blame on others with racist rhetoric,” the report said.

