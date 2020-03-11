UK Health Minister and Conservative MP has been diagnosed with coronavirus

Nadine Dorries

UK Health Minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has said she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Dorries, the first MP to test positive, said she had taken all the advised precautions after finding out, and had been self-isolating at home, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

It comes as a sixth person died from the virus in the UK, which has a total of 382 cases.

The latest person to die was a man in his early 80s who had underlying health conditions.

