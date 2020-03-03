Amidst the worldwide Coronavirus threat, the International Olympic Committee remains confident about the success of Tokyo Games.

Tokyo olympics to be held despite coronavirus scare.

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave a strong and confident backing to this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and urged athletes to prepare “full steam” despite the coronavirus threat. “We are preparing for a successful Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” IOC head Thomas Bach said at an executive board meeting to discuss the situation. Putting forth and unwavering spirit, the 66-year-old German lawyer and former Olympic fencing champion stressed that the July 24-Aug. 9 Games will go ahead as planned despite the outbreak, and that there is no plan B.

“I would like to encourage all the athletes to continue their preparation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with great confidence and full steam,” Bach later told reporters. “From our side, we will continue to support the athletes and the National Olympic Committees.”

