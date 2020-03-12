The World Health Organisation declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.There are 118,000 cases, more than 4,000 deaths, the agency said, and the virus has found a foothold on every continent except for Antarctica.

“We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday. “Several countries have demonstrated that this virus can be suppressed and controlled,” Ghebreyesus said.

