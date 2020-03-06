Australian National University predicts a total death toll of 1.5 crore, with a 2.3 trillion dollar hit to the economy.

Global economies taking a hit due to COVID-19.

With over 98,000 people currently affected by the coronavirus, the situation is only going to get worst according to a recent study. The research by the Australian National University has revealed shocking numbers.

The university has predicted that global GDP could shrink by an estimated $2.3 trillion. Furthermore, 1.5 crore people are at a risk of loosing their lives, according to the same prediction.

In some countries, economies could potentially shrink by 8% in the case of a possible global meltdown.

