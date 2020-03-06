Study says more than 1.5cr may die of Coronavirus
Australian National University predicts a total death toll of 1.5 crore, with a 2.3 trillion dollar hit to the economy.
With over 98,000 people currently affected by the coronavirus, the situation is only going to get worst according to a recent study. The research by the Australian National University has revealed shocking numbers.
The university has predicted that global GDP could shrink by an estimated $2.3 trillion. Furthermore, 1.5 crore people are at a risk of loosing their lives, according to the same prediction.
In some countries, economies could potentially shrink by 8% in the case of a possible global meltdown.
To read Entertainment news: https://www.vaartha.com/english-news/entertainment-news/