Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will isolate himself for 14 days. This came after his wife, Sophie Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus. Sophie has mild symptoms and is feeling well, and will remain in isolation for 14 days, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement late Thursday.

She came down with mild flu-like symptoms Wednesday following a speaking engagement in the UK. Health officials are reaching out to those who’ve been in contact with her, the office said.

