Italy has reported 49 more deaths from coronavirus, the highest single-day toll to date. The outbreak has brought the total number of fatalities over the past two weeks to 197.

This total is the second-highest in the world after China. Moreover, Italy also saw its number of COVID-19 infections rise to 4,636. As a result, Italy ranks fourth after China, South Korea and Iran.

All 22 Italian regions have registered cases. One new death was reported yesterday in the Lazio region that includes Rome and its outskirts.

