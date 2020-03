Hollywood producer Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail for rape, forcing oral sex.

Harvey Weinstein

Ex-movie Moghul Harvey Weinstein will spend the next 23 years in prison. This comes after his conviction of third-degree rape and forcible sexual assault of two women.

After his conviction, Weinstein complained of ‘Chest pains’. He was sent to a hospital in New York, following this.

