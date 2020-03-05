There are now over 95,300 cases worldwide and more than 3,200 people have died, due to the devastating coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

The global highlights of the coronavirus situation have taken a toll on not just the health of global citizens, but also on the world economy. Here are a few brief highlights about the situation:

Italy shuts all its schools and universities from Thursday, until March 15. The death toll there has risen to 107 while cases total almost 3,090.

California declared a state of emergency after its first coronavirus fatality, the first in the United States outside Washington state. The U.S. death toll from coronavirus infections rose to 11 on Wednesday as new cases emerged around the New York City and Los Angeles areas.

Scientists in China studying the disease caused by the new coronavirus say they have found that two main strains of the virus are circulating in humans and causing infections.

Among public events to be cancelled or postponed is the global release of Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond. The world premiere of “No Time to Die”, planned for March 31 in London, with 5,000 attendees, has now been postponed to November.

