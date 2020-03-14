Two Canadian teams of scientists isolate coronavirus to speed research effort.

Dr. Rob Kozak and Dr. Samira Mubareka of the University of Toronto, and Dr. Arinjay Banerjee of McMaster University.

Two teams of Canadian scientists have isolated the coronavirus. They have also successfully reproduced it in the laboratory.

The accomplishment means that researchers who are looking to test screening methods, therapies and vaccines now have Canadian sources that can provide access to the global pathogen without them having to undertake the complicating step of shipping live virus across international borders.

