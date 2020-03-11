Saudi oil company Aramco criticised for making foreign worker ‘Human hand sanitiser dispenser’.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has come under fire for racist act of making a migrant walk around as a hand sanitiser. The company made a migrant worker wear a large hand-sanitiser dispenser.

This picture went viral on Social Media and led to a massive backlash. Twitter users described the images as “racist” and “classist”.

The worker appeared to be walking around distributing sanitiser to staff members inside and outside one of its buildings.

