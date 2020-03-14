A newborn baby in England has tested positive for coronavirus, is the world’s youngest victim.

The child’s mother was rushed to hospital days ago with suspected pneumonia. Unfortunately, her positive result was only known after the birth.

The pair are being treated at separate hospitals as the mother’s condition is understood to be worse than the baby’s.

The newborn is being treated at North Middlesex Hospital where it was born, while the mother was moved to a specialist infections hospital.