Yash starer KGF 2 to have less violent actions scenes in order to cater to the younger fanbase.

Yash in KGF Chapter 2

After the overwhelming success of KGF Chapter 1, the Yash starer is all set to release its second chapter this year. The Kannada blockbuster is awaited eagerly by fans across the country and there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming movie. With Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles, the film is expected to feature yet another high-octane action performance by superstar Yash.

Talking about the action sequences in the film a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama mentioned, “Yash wants to ensure his younger fans have access to KGF Chapter 2. Let’s not forget, his fan-base is at its most dense in the pre-teen age bracket. The violence will therefore be toned down although the theme is dark and sinister.”

In order to keep the movie child-friendly, the producers have decided to tone down some dark and excessive bloodshed scenes. KGF: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of ‘Hombale Films’.

