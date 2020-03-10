Director faces backlash following his comment on Katrina Kaif at promotional event.

Team Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty faced criticism for commenting on Katrina’s role in the film. Shetty commented no one would even look at his film’s heroine Katrina Kaif. This came after he spoke about the action sequences by the three lead actors.

Now, Katrina has taken to Instagram to defend the director, saying that his comment has been taken out of context and is being misunderstood. She clarified what Shetty mean through this post.

