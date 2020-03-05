Payal Rajput starrer 5W’s reveals its first look. The female-centric thriller. The film is directed by Pranadeep Thakur.

First look of 5Ws

Payal Rajput will be seen next in yet another female-oriented film called 5Ws(Who, Where, When, What and Why). The film’s first look was launched on Wednesday, at the Film Chamber, Hyderabad. Touted to be a crime thriller, the film is directed by Pranadeep Thakur, who earlier worked with Gunsekhar for several films. Yashoda Thakur has produced this film under the banner of ‘Kyvalya Creations’.

“I am very happy that the first look of the film is out. For the first time in my career, I am playing a cop and am super kicked about it. When director Pranadeep narrated me the script, there were no second thoughts not to do this film. This is a very challenging film and I have watched a lot of Vijayashtanti movies to prepare for this role. The film is a superb thriller and has several twists and turns. I am eagerly waiting for the trailer to be launched and for the public to see it”, said Payal at the launch event.

To read Global news: https://www.vaartha.com/english-news/global-news/