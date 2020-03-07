Nick Jonas celebrates first Holi in India at Isha Ambani’s party.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif at Isha Ambani’s Holi bash.

Nick Jonas shared pictures and videos of his 1st Holi bash in India. Isha Ambani hosted this grand event in Mumbai. Celebrating his first Holi, Jonas took part in the festivities with wife Priyanka Chopra.

The star-studded event was attended by Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal etc. Moreover, Nick seemed to really enjoy the festivities and posted pictures.

He wrote, “My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India!”

