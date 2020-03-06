Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor signs as the latest brand ambassador for sports giant Puma’s India-wide campaign.

Kareena Kapoor Khan for PUMA

PUMA has announced Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan as their latest brand ambassador in India. After signing with her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan last year, PUMA has now taken Kareena on board.

The 39-year-old actress will now join the likes of MC Mary Kom, Dutee Chand, Sara Ali Khan and Selena Gomez, among others.

PUMA has a league of power-packed women featuring as the face of their brand. Through this, the brand aims to ignite a stronger narrative for women, by women.

