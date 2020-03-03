Regina’s upcoming thriller ‘Nene Naa’ unveils it’s first look with a stunning poster.

First look of Regina starrer ‘Nene Naa…?’

A favourite among thriller-makers, Regina Cassandra has now bagged a role in an upcoming movie titled ‘Nene Naa…?’. Directed by Caarthick Raju who made his directorial debut with ‘Ninu Veedanu Needanu Nene’, the movie is produced by Rajasekhar Varma and will be released in both- Tamil and Telugu.

The first look of the movie, posted by Varun Tej, features the silhouette of Regina dressed in a royal attire and captured in an iron cell.

