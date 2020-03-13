Calling Kartik Aaryan ‘bhai’, a fan told him that she’s willing to give him Rs 1 lakh if he replies to her.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has a huge fan base on social media. The hit actor is very active on social media. He always ensures that he shows his gratitude to his fans in equal measures. This time he was especially tempted to reply as a fan offered him Rs 1 lakh to do the same.

Adressing him as ‘bhai’, a fan told him that she’s willing to give him Rs 1 lakh if he replies to her.

As a result, Kartik replied saying, ‘Ye lo reply. Kahan hain paise?’. This exchange not only made people laugh out loud but also got them to praise the actor for his amazing sense of humour.