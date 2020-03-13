Actor Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share an update from Australia, where they are both in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.Hanks tweeted a picture with his wife Thursday night, thanking those who’ve cared for them as they battle the virus. “Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us.

We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” he said.

