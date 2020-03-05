Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Radhika Madan come together for a song titled “Kudi Nu Nachan De”.

Stills from Kudi Nu Nachan De

Actors Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, among others have joined hands for a special track for Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan starrer “Angrezi Medium”.

Irrfan, the protagonist of “Angrezi Medium”, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is undergoing treatment and won’t be available for promotions.

The three top actors, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Ananya Panday, rallied around Radhika in the music video “Kudi Nu Nachan De”, which celebrates women. The song, sung by Vishal Dadlani, was launched on Wednesday. Homi Adajania, director of the film, said he was overwhelmed with the gesture by all these actors.

