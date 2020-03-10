Mukesh Ambani is no longer Asia’s richest person, after losing the title to Jack Ma.

Mukesh Ambani

Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani is no longer Asia’s richest man. Chinese millionaire Jack Ma has now been given the title. This happened soon after oil prices collapsed along with global stocks.

Ambani’s net worth fell by $5.7 billion to $42.2 billion on Monday. This came after shares of Reliance Industries dropped down by 13%. This loss is the highest witnessed by Reliance in 12 years.



