Exports, in February, rise for first time in seven months

Exports rise in India.

After contracting for six consecutive months, India’s merchandise exports turned positive in February along with merchandise imports.

Data released by the commerce ministry on Friday showed exports grew 2.9% while imports picked up 2.5% in February, leading to a narrowing of trade deficit at $9.8 billion.

Out of the 30 major items. each in India’s export and import baskets, 16 export items and 14 imported goods witnessed expansion during the month.

