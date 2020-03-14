Bill gates is leaving Microsoft’s company board of directors to focus more on philanthropy.

Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. In a press release Friday, Microsoft announced that its co-founder was leaving its board to “dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities.”

“It’s been a tremendous honour and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said. “Gates will continue serving as technology adviser to Nadella and other Microsoft leaders, the company said.

Gates’s role as chair of Microsoft’s board ended in 2014. He plans to do more work to tackle climate change, according to the company.

