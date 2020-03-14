39th GST Council Meet.
GST on mobile phones raised to 18%

39th GST Council meet: GST on mobile phones raised to 18%; small businesses get relief.

The 39th GST Council headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised GST on mobile phones, specified parts to 18% from the existing 12%.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) on handmade, machine-made matchsticks has been rationalised to 12%. Whereas, GST on MRO (maintenance repair overhaul) services of aircraft slashed to 5% from 18%. All rate related changes will come into effect on 1 April.

