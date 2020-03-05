A meeting of Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be held in Chennai to discuss the linking of inter-state rivers Godavari and Cauvery.

Godavari-Cauvery Linking

A meeting of Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regarding the linking of the Cauvery and Godavari rivers is slated to be held in Chennai. Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister K Palaniswami confirmed this at a function in Salem on Wednesday.

Palaniswami said that state Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister S.P.Velumani and Fisheries Minister D.Jayakumar had met Jaganmohan Reddy and handed over his letter. Similarly a request has been made to Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao for a meeting and he has said that time will be allotted soon.

“The Chief Ministers of three states would deliberate on realising the river linking project and then submit a report to the Central government,” Palaniswami said. He said the water will be stored in Karur and from there it will be taken to various districts in south Tamil Nadu through canals at an outlay of about Rs 14,000 crore.

