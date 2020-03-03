CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that his government will request the Centre for a reversal of conditions under the NPR, due to insecurities among minorities.

Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks NPR conditions reversal

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday that his government will beseech the centre to reverse certain conditions stated in the National Population Register (NPR) to those that were stated in 2010, in order to address the insecurity among minorities.

“Some of the questions proposed in the NPR are causing insecurities in the minds of minorities of my state. After elaborate consultations within our party, we have decided to request the Central Government to revert the conditions to those prevailing in 2010. Some of the questions proposed in the NPR are causing insecurities in the minds of minorities of my state. After elaborate consultations within our party, we have decided to request the Central Government to revert the conditions to those prevailing in 2010”, he posted on Twitter.

