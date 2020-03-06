The South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada division, is set to install 500 closed-circuit cameras in 156 railway stations in the next two months.

CCTV’s to be installed at 156 stations across Andhra Pradesh

The Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway station is installing 500 CCTV cameras across 156 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh, under the Nirbhaya Fund. Aimed at the safety and security of women passengers, surveillance cameras are also slated to be installed in coaches.

“Already 400 CC cameras have been installed in the railway stations in the division, which include 80 under the Nirbhaya Act. To step up surveillance on the railway premises, 500 more cameras would be commissioned,” the Divisional Rail Manager, Mr.P. Srinivas said.

