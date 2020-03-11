Remove party colours from govt buildings: Andhra Pradesh High Court to YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

YS Jaganmohan Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh High Court, on Tuesday, directed YSRCP to erase party colours from Panchayat Raj buildings. With the panchayat polls to be held later this month, this order comes ad a major setback.

The YSRCP is given a 10-day deadline to get rid of all paintings that have been featured on govt. buildings.

Elections to the panchayats are to be held on 27 and 29 March.

Read Telangana News