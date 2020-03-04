Andhra Pradesh government informs SEC about its willingness to conduct elections to rural and urban local bodies by implementing the 50% quota as per the High Court’s instructions.

Andhra Pradesh government agrees on 50% civic poll quota

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday informed the State Election Commission that it is ready to conduct elections to rural and urban local bodies by implementing the 50 per cent quota as per the directions of the High Court.

The State government has requested the SEC to complete the poll process within a month. The High Court had earlier struck down a government order of providing 59.85% reservation of seats in local bodies for SCs, STs and BCs. The HC directed the government to stick to the 50 per cent quota as stipulated by the Supreme Court.

“We will go ahead with 50 per cent quota as per the High Court directive. We have accordingly asked the SEC to conduct the elections,” Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana told reporters.

For Telangana news: https://www.vaartha.com/english-news/telangana-news/