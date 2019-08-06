ఈ ఫ్యాక్టరీ 536 ఎకరాలలో, 1.1 బిలియన్ యుఎస్ డాలర్ల పెట్టుబడితో సున్నా ఎమిషన్ మరియు సున్నా నీటి వృధాతో, అనంతపురంలో స్థాపించబడింది.

రోబోటిక్స్ మరియు ఆర్టిఫిషియల్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ టెక్నాలజీని ఉపయోగించి సంవత్సరానికి 300,000 వాహనాల ఉత్పత్తి సామర్థ్యం

World class quality and state of the art technology where design meets precision and reflects refinement.

